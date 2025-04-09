Visas for 3 University of Chicago students, 4 recent grads revoked by feds, school says

The Brief The federal government revoked the visas for three University of Chicago students and four recent graduates, the school said. All seven individuals came to the U.S. under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. It was unclear exactly why the government revoked their visas.



The federal government has revoked the visas for three current University of Chicago students and four recent graduates, the school said.

What we know:

All seven individuals had been in the country and studying at the South Side university under F-1 visas, according to a spokesperson.

The university’s Office of International Affairs learned that the Student and Exchange Visitor Program status of each student had been terminated during an audit of their records.

The school has connected the affected individuals with immigration attorneys, the spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly why the visas had been revoked or if the students would face possible deportation.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the university spokesperson said:

"The University of Chicago is committed to continued deep engagement and active exchange with international students, scholars, and visitors. The University has a long history of supporting America’s position as a magnet for talented people from across the globe, and we will continue to work to assist the members of our international community."

Big picture view:

This is just the latest in a series of instances around the U.S. of college students visiting from other countries seeing their legal status terminated.

College leaders have said the government has been quietly terminating students' visas with little notice to students or schools, according to The Associated Press.

Other schools that have discovered changes in their students' legal status include Harvard, Stanford, Michigan, UCLA and Ohio State University.

The Trump administration has targeted students who had been involved with pro-Palestinian activism or speech, with a few high-profile detentions of students including Mahmoud Khalil , a green card holder who was a leader of protests at Columbia University.