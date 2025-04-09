Man shot by Chicago police in River North now facing multiple charges

The Brief Demond Williams, 46, was shot by Chicago police after allegedly turning toward them with a knife inside a River North business; he is now facing multiple felony charges. Officers attempted to use Tasers before firing; Williams was hospitalized in critical condition, and two officers were taken in for observation. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting; the involved officers are on routine administrative duty, and Williams has a detention hearing set for April 10.



A man who was shot by Chicago police inside a River North business earlier this week after turning toward officers with a knife is now facing several charges, authorities said.

Demond Williams, 46, was arrested shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 0-100 block of East Hubbard Street, just minutes after the incident.

What we know:

Police said officers initially spotted Williams in the area and knew he was wanted by law enforcement, though it remains unclear what he was wanted for.

He allegedly fled into a nearby business while armed with a knife, and officers attempted to de-escalate the situation using Tasers, which were ineffective.

When Williams turned toward the officers with a knife in hand and ignored verbal commands, two officers opened fire, striking him in the upper body, according to CPD.

He was given medical aid at the scene and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Two officers were also hospitalized for observation.

Williams is charged with:

One felony count of aggravated assault to a peace officer, firefighter or emergency worker

One felony count of unlawful use of a weapon — carrying with intent

Two counts related to an outstanding warrant

What's next:

The two officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, per department policy.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is leading the investigation into the use of force.

Williams is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on April 10.