Gary police fatally shoot armed man holding toddler during standoff, authorities say

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot and killed by Gary police early Wednesday after allegedly locking himself in a room with his child and firing at officers. Police say the man had reportedly used drugs earlier, shot a relative, and ignored attempts to de-escalate before emerging with the child and a gun. The child was unharmed and taken to a hospital as a precaution.



A 38-year-old man was fatally shot by Gary police early Wednesday after locking himself in a room with his 1-year-old child, firing at officers, and later emerging from the home with the child and a gun, according to authorities.

What we know:

Police were first called around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment in the 2200 block of Carolina Street, after a woman reported her boyfriend was behaving erratically following drug use. She told officers he had a gun and had locked himself in a room with their child.

About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a nearby call reporting a shooting. They found a 35-year-old man with a minor arm wound, who said he had been shot by his cousin—identified as the armed man inside the apartment. The cousin had gone to the home to try and retrieve the child before police arrived.

Back at the apartment, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking through the rear door. The man responded by firing about four shots at officers. They retreated and set up a perimeter while calling in the Gary SWAT team.

Negotiators tried to contact the man, but he didn’t respond. At one point, he moved to the second floor of the home with the child and continued firing at officers.

The Lake County SWAT team was called in with specialized equipment, including an armored vehicle and a drone unit. Police used a breaching tool and deployed tear gas inside the residence.

Around 4:20 a.m., the man came out the back of the house carrying the child in one arm and a gun in the other. Police said he ran toward his vehicle and officers. A Gary police officer fired, striking the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Gary Fire paramedics.

The 1-year-old was unharmed and was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake for evaluation. Child protective services were notified.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon issued a statement Wednesday, calling the incident a "tragic incident that began as a family matter but escalated into a critical public safety situation involving a young child."

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly released the man’s name. It’s unclear what drugs the man is believed to have used or whether he had a history of mental health or substance use issues.

No body camera footage or additional evidence has been shared.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The officer remains on leave pending the outcome.

Officials say no further information will be released until the investigation is complete.