West Garfield Park shooting: Chicago man charged with murder

A Chicago man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in West Garfield Park earlier this year.

Laderek Townes, 33, faces a felony count of first-degree murder in the death of a 34-year-old woman who was found shot on July 13 in the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue.

Police responded around 2:06 a.m. that day after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found the woman on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Laderek Townes | CPD

Townes was arrested on Oct. 28 in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street after being identified as the suspect in the case. He was due in court on Wednesday.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.