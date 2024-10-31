Trump endorses Randy Niemeyer for Indiana's 1st Congressional District

The Brief Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Randy Niemeyer, who is running for Indiana's 1st Congressional District. Niemeyer said he was "honored" for the endorsement. He faces off against Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan on Nov. 5. Niemeyer currently serves as the chair of the Lake County Republican Party and is also the 7th District City Councilman.



Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Randy Niemeyer, who is running for Indiana's 1st Congressional District.

"Randy Niemeyer is a fantastic America First Candidate running to represent the Wonderful People of Indiana's 1st Congressional District!

Randy is a Highly Successful Trucker and Businessman who knows how to Fight Inflation, Grow our Economy, and create GREAT Jobs. In Congress, Randy will fight tirelessly to Stop Migrant Crime, Secure our Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy, DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

Randy Niemeyer has my Complete and Total Endorsement - HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" Trump's statement reads.

Niemeyer will face off against incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan on Nov. 5 in the general election.

Donald Trump in New Mexico on Oct. 31, 2024 - and Randy Niemeyer. (Getty Images and Niemeyers campaign website)

According to a report from FOX News, Niemeyer currently serves as the chair of the Lake County Republican Party and is also the 7th District City Councilman.

Niemeyer spoke out on Trump's endorsement on social media, saying he was "honored."

"I’m honored to have President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement. Together, we will fight for the forgotten men and women of this country, putting Americans first. Like him, I’m ready to stand up for the hardworking Americans, who’ve been sold out by political elites. It’s time to turn the page on the last four years of failed leadership, bring back American manufacturing jobs, secure our southern border, and put power back in the hands of the people. Together, we’ll make sure Washington works for you, not the other way around."

Niemeyer has been a native of northwest Indiana for his entire life – born in Lowell and raised in Cedar Lake, his website reads. To learn more about his candidacy, follow this link.