Controversy brews over south suburban tax proposal involving Tiffany Henyard

Lawmakers in Chicago's south suburbs are raising concerns over a tax proposal amid questions about its potential use of funds.

Trustees of Thornton Township have expressed reservations about the proposal's advancement.

A coalition of south suburban mayors has come together to discourage constituents from supporting a referendum that would allocate nearly $3 million in additional funding to Thornton Township and its Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

FOX 32 convened with mayors from Markham, Homewood, and East Hazel Crest on Monday. They are part of a group of 11 mayors who penned a letter urging residents to vote against granting more funds to Thornton Township.

The referendum, set to appear on next week's primary ballot, seeks taxpayer approval for a 0.15% property tax increase designated for mental health services within the township.

If passed, the measure would generate close to $3 million in new taxes, translating to approximately $200 annually for a home valued at $200,000.

However, mayors argue that Supervisor Henyard has not provided clear details on how the funds would be utilized. They reference FOX 32's investigative reporting on Henyard's spending, both in her capacity as Township supervisor and as the mayor of Dolton. Allegations include thousands of dollars spent on out-of-town trips, the use of police for personal security, extensive credit card expenditures, and the redirection of public tax dollars to a charity bearing her name.

"Where's the mental health facility going to go, and what actually are they going to do? She's never communicated to any mayor that I'm aware of. And that's really our concerns is, you know, what is she going to do with this pot of money that she's going to get?" said East Hazel Crest Mayor Thomas Brown.

There are a total of 17 suburbs within Thornton Township. As we mentioned, at least 11 of the mayors of those villages have signed on to the letter. FOX 32 reached out to Henyard through her public relations agency. So far, we have not received any response to the concerns.