North Chicago shooting: High school put on soft lockdown as police investigate

A man was shot in North Chicago Monday morning, prompting the local high school to be placed on a soft lockdown.

Officers responded to the area near Hervey Avenue and 15th Street just before 10 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers that a male victim was down on the ground. Responding officers located an adult man with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition was not released.

Due to the location of the shooting, North Chicago High School was placed on a soft lockdown.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. Any witnesses were asked to contact Detective Jose Sarabia at (847) 596-8742.