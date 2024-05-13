Charges filed after girl stabbed in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens: police

article

Two women and a teenager have been charged in connection to a stabbing that left another teen hurt in Altgeld Gardens earlier this month.

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the 700 block of East 132nd Street at 6:15 p.m. on May 1. A 41-year-old woman was also injured in the incident.

Deasia Davis, 18, and Tina Davis, 40, were both arrested on Saturday in connection to the attack. Both women also lived on the same block where the girl was stabbed. A 17-year-old girl was also arrested at the same time as the other two offenders.

They were all charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

The adult offenders were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

No additional information is available at this time.