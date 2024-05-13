Cook County man arrested after police find guns, narcotics in his possession

A Cook County man was arrested last week after law enforcement found guns, narcotics and a large amount of money in his possession.

Andy Bardesi Mozo, 24, of Wheeling, faces multiple felonies including armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon and several counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and cannabis.

At about 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Park Ridge detectives, along with law enforcement officers assigned to a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force, executed a search warrant at 70 Buckboard Dr. in Wheeling as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Before entering the residence, officers attempted to make verbal contact with the offender, Mozo, who allegedly fled from the residence on foot while carrying a backpack.

Mozo was apprehended a short while later.

The backpack allegedly contained a semi-automatic handgun and narcotics.

While conducting a search warrant at the residence, officers found a large amount of narcotics including amphetamines, cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine and Xanex.

Additionally, officers recovered a Glock semiautomatic handgun with a fully automatic switch and a large amount of United States currency.

Mozo was processed and transported to the Cook County Courthouse for a detention hearing.