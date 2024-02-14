Tiffany Henyard controversy: Residents denied public comment in board meeting

There is a new controversy for Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Politicians don't always like to hear from the public, but under the law, residents are required to have an opportunity to speak at public meetings.

This is why residents in Thorntown Township are enraged after Tuesday night's board meeting took an unexpected turn.

Stephanie Wiedeman was among a handful of residents who came to the board meeting to speak their minds to the controversial Henyard during the public comment section of the meeting, which is required by law.

RELATED: Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard announces $1 million giveaway, sparking concern among residents

However, those residents never got that chance.

They say they were blocked from going to the boardroom and were sent to the basement, where they were told the meeting would be held. But, it was held in another location.

Before the residents knew what happened, the meeting upstairs was over in about four minutes and Henyard was gone.

They say they were hoodwinked and their right to speak was violated because Henyard didn't want to hear what they had to say.

READ MORE: Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's taxpayer-funded billboards raise questions