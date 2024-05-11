Chicago police seek public's help in identifying suspects linked to Red Line robberies, assaults

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying five suspects accused in a string of robberies and aggravated battery incidents on the Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line.

The incidents happened between May 6-10.

Police said there are five suspects on the run – all females between 16–22 years of age.

In one of the incidents, the suspects approached a woman on the CTA train, got into a fight and stole her belongings, CPD said.

Anyone with more information on the suspects or the incidents is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at 312-745-4447. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CPDTIP.com.