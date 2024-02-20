Illinois AG halts Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard's charity donations

The Illinois Attorney General's Office has ordered a charity run by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard to stop soliciting donations.

The charity, called "Tiffany Henyard Cares," failed to register with the Attorney General's Office or disclose how much money it raised and how the money is being spent.

FOX 32 first raised questions about Henyard's charity last year. Our investigation found she was using public employees and taxpayer dollars to support the charity, including a $10,000 donation from Thornton Township, where she is supervisor.

The AG's office says it is evaluating further action against the charity to protect donors and enforce state laws about charitable giving.

