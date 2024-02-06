Former Dolton police chief exposes Mayor Tiffany Henyard's alleged misuse of police detail

A former south suburban police chief is shedding light on the actions of embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, accusing her of misusing a police security detail that has cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in overtime.

Robert Collins, the former Dolton police chief, spoke exclusively to Fox 32's Dane Placko, revealing details about Mayor Henyard's alleged misuse of police resources. Collins, who was terminated by Mayor Henyard late last year without approval from the Dolton Village Board, has filed a lawsuit against the mayor.

"The manpower was just very stressed and critical. To the point of almost breaking. Having officers on the detail rather than having officers out patrolling the streets," Collins said.

Collins, currently residing in Florida after taking a new job, expressed frustration over leading an undermanned and overworked police department while Mayor Henyard reportedly demanded a large personal security detail.

"Wrong is wrong, and there's a time to hold people responsible and accountable for their actions," Collins added.

Last year, Fox 32 conducted an investigation into Mayor Henyard's security detail, revealing that Dolton police officers accompanied her throughout the day, often driving her to her second job as Thornton Township Supervisor in South Holland. This practice resulted in hundreds of hours of overtime and incurred substantial costs for taxpayers.

"We needed those officers to be on the street fighting crime. Instead, we have several officers that are riding around protecting the mayor," Collins remarked.

Collins disclosed that at least two officers, and sometimes as many as four, were assigned to the security detail, which initially began in 2021 after a police-involved shooting led to community protests. However, Collins alleged that the detail continued even after the protests subsided, turning into what he described as officers acting as Mayor Henyard's personal valets.

Just last week, a mass shooting on Sibley Boulevard in Dolton left four people injured. Collins believes the lack of police presence on Dolton's streets emboldens criminals.

"The Village of Dolton has its challenges with gangs, guns, and drugs," Collins stated. "And those officers need to be on the street to serve the people who live in that community and the people who pass through that community. And if the officers aren't there, the visibility isn't there. And if the visibility isn't there, criminals have free reign."