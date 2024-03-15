New sexual assault complaint may have ties to Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard investigation: source

A police report about a sexual assault in Nevada was filed in South Holland and sources tell us it may be connected to a Village of Dolton and Thornton Township work trip to Las Vegas.

Police in South Holland are currently working with officers in Nevada on the case after the report was filed on Wednesday.

Sources tell FOX 32 that this police report coincides with an ongoing investigation by the Illinois Department of Human Rights.

A complaint was recently filed with that department, claiming sexual harassment and retaliation against Tiffany Henyard, the Dolton mayor and Thornton Township supervisor.

A former employee of Henyard's says she was sexually assaulted during a work trip to Vegas last year.

The complaint says the employee was disoriented and was unsure how she woke up in the trustee's hotel room. Then, when she spoke out about it, she claims she was retaliated against and later fired.

The South Holland Police Chief says they have shared what they know with out-of-state police.

"Right now, we are cooperating with the State of Nevada. We are waiting to hear back from them as far as where they're at with this investigation. We would like to provide them our full cooperation, but based on the investigation… there are certain things I cannot expound on," Chief Shawn Staples said.

The chief says per state statute that a victim of sexual assault can make that report at any police department.

No one is in custody and no one has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Village of Dolton issued this statement on the case:

"The Village of Dolton conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations. The investigation was lead by an independent third party company, consisting of former law enforcement officers, none of whom have ever been affiliated with the Village of Dolton. Former police officer Miles was interviewed and denied knowing anything about these allegations. Also, despite numerous attempts by the Village’s independent investigators to contact Ms. Dukes, she refused to give a statement or cooperate with our investigation. Unfortunately, this is nothing more than two disgruntled Village employees who are trying to make off with the taxpayers hard earned dollars. The Village looks forward to defending these allegations and pursuing all other available remedies to the village."