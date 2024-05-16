Navy Pier declared cicada-free zone amidst ongoing invasion frenzy

It’s no secret, the cicada invasion is inevitable, and in some parts of Chicagoland, it’s already happening. For those dreaming of an oasis away from the noise – and swatting – Navy Pier is offering a solution for you!

Marilynn Gardner, President and CEO of Navy Pier, declared Navy Pier a cicada-free zone on Thursday.

While the declaration is admittedly more of a schtick than science, experts note that Navy Pier’s manmade construction and surrounding water make it a less-than-likely spot for a significant cicada presence.

Some of the popular attractions on the Pier are even changing their names to go along with the gag.

The Ferris Wheel is now going by ‘Take a Spin Without the Din,’ suggesting you can enjoy the ride without the piercing noise of the bugs. And the Navy Pier Beer Garden is temporarily being renamed to ‘All Suds. No Bugs.’

Pier officials say the promotion is a way to highlight the attractions while getting in on the cicada-geddon frenzy.

So if you’re looking for an escape from the bugs and the noise, you might not have to look much further than Chicago’s Navy Pier.