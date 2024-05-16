Chicago man arrested in summer shooting that wounded 2 people

article

Chicago police have arrested a 23-year-old man after his alleged involvement in a shooting last summer.

Randy Williams Jr. was charged Thursday with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Wednesday after being identified as a suspect in a shooting on Aug. 28, 2023.

Police said Williams was one of the suspects who shot two people – a 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man – in the 1000 block of W. 14th Street.

Williams is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday.