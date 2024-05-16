Arm found in Illinois; Sade Robinson's family notified, they say

Sade Robinson's family told FOX6 News authorities notified them on Thursday, May 16 about an arm found in Waukegan, Illinois.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it cannot confirm who the arm belongs to until DNA results are returned. The family told FOX6 that MCSO was the agency that contacted them about the discovery in Illinois.

Investigators told FOX6 the arm was found on Saturday night. A Waukegan police officer said the beach where the arm washed up is typically busy, and it's not clear exactly where along the lakefront it was found. An extensive search of the area in the days since did not uncover anything else, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 19-year-old woman was killed and dismembered in April. Robinson's family has continued to search for her remains, not all of which have been found since.

"The family is still actively searching and just wants closure and this to be able to move forward quickly," said Dee-Dee Davis, a community activist who has been working with the family.

Sade Robinson; Waukegan police called to Lake Michigan shore for discovery of human arm

Most recently, remains "believed to be" Robinson's were found along the Lake Michigan shore in South Milwaukee on April 18. Searches in and around Milwaukee County have yielded no discoveries since then. The first body part found was a human leg, later determined to be Robinson's, near the lake in Cudahy. Additional remains turned up in three separate Milwaukee locations as well.

"If it was your child, you'd want people to keep searching – keep looking," Davis said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Maxwell, 33, Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering Robinson after a first date. Prosecutors said GPS technology placed Robinson at Anderson’s home near 39th and Oklahoma on the night she disappeared.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. All three charges are felonies and carry a combined maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.