Man fatally shot on Chicago's South Side, suspect remains at large: police

A man was killed in a shooting on the city's South Side and the suspect is still on the run, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of S. Perry Avenue.

The man, 29, was shot multiple times at the scene and was unable to communicate with officers.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he later died, police said. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.