Chicago weather: Spring-like temps, some rain before much colder temps

We’re expecting some spring-like temperatures this weekend, along with some rainfall before another cold front sweeps through the area.

What to Expect:

There was a lot of fog to start Saturday, but the warmer temps were making for good travel weather otherwise.

Visibility was still around three to five miles throughout the city and near the suburbs, but down in Northwest Indiana near Merrillville and Rensselaer, visibility was only recorded at about one-tenth of a mile.

Conditions are expected to improve as we go through the morning.

Satellite and radar today were expected to be clear.

The high temperature will reach into the low to mid-40s with cloudy skies.

On Sunday, it will be even warmer with a high of 55 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly to highs in the mid to high 20s on Monday and Tuesday.