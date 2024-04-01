Dolton Village Board to address Mayor Tiffany Henyard's veto of investigation into herself

The Dolton Village Board on Monday is expected to address Mayor Tiffany Henyard's veto regarding an investigation into herself.

Mayor Henyard vetoed a resolution passed by the village board on March 4, seeking to probe her spending. The resolution, unanimously supported by the four-trustee majority, aimed to examine Henyard's purported misuse of funds, demanding her to submit the village's financial records and calling for an FBI investigation.

"The grown-up thing would be for her to just resign, just get out of here, leave town. But she's not going to do that. You have disgraced this entire village and also disrespected each and every one of us," remarked Tammy Brown, a Dolton Trustee.

Henyard assumed office as mayor in 2021, and allegations of corruption during her tenure as mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor have been under scrutiny by FOX 32 for at least two of the three years.

"This has been a stain on our community," stated Kiana Belcher, another Dolton Trustee.

Mayor Henyard objected to what she referred to as attacks on her character.

"As you can see, our village, our community, myself, we are under attack. It's a shame that people can come to meetings and just tell one side of the stories and not get the entire side of both stories," Henyard said.

Residents present at last month’s board meeting expressed support for the board's stance.

"This has to stop. She cannot continue to intimidate and gangster her way through this," voiced one individual.

"We are not giving up and we refuse to let Tahoe Tiffany take our community," added another.

RELATED NEWS STORIES

Now, the trustees Monday night will have the option to override the mayor's veto.

FOX 32 has confirmed that the FBI is questioning individuals as part of an investigation into Henyard.

Last month, FOX 32 reached out to the mayor for comment, and the village administrator released the following statement:

"This is just another example of a few trustees in the Village of Dolton spreading lies and false allegations. These are the same trustees that cut the public safety budget by 3.8 million dollars, eliminated the bond for garbage removal and have charged over 5 million dollars in frivolous lawsuits that the Dolton taxpayers are stuck with the tab. The residents deserve better than this circus."