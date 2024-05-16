Chicago man struck IDOT employee with vehicle on I-90: ISP

article

A Chicago man is accused of striking an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) employee on Interstate 90 last week.

Angel Martinez, 25, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery against an emergency management worker and failure to report an injury crash.

At about 5:47 a.m. on May 11, Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a hit-and-run traffic crash on I-90 southbound at the Hubbard Street cave in Chicago.

A vehicle was stopped in lane four and an IDOT employee responded and attempted to wake up the driver, ISP said.

The vehicle immediately fled the scene, striking the IDOT employee.

The IDOT employee was injured and transported to an area hospital, police said.

Following an investigation, ISP determined that the driver of the vehicle was Martinez.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged accordingly.