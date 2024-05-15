Chicago weather: Showers, storms return Thursday but so does the warmth

Chicagoans enjoyed a beautiful Wednesday as sunshine prevailed and temperatures hovered in the comfortable range of the 60s and 70s. Tonight, skies are expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with overnight lows dipping around 50 degrees.

However, the calm weather won't last long as showers and storms are forecast to return to the area on Thursday afternoon and again on Friday. Temperatures are anticipated to remain in the mid-70s on both days.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are expected to remain mainly dry, though an isolated shower may grace the area on Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s for most areas on Saturday, while areas near the lakefront will experience slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday is shaping up to be mostly sunny with highs once again in the upper 70s.

Beyond the weekend, a stormy weather pattern appears likely for the upcoming week. There's a chance of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees.