Chicago police vehicle involved in west suburban crash, officials say

A crash involving a Chicago police vehicle and another car occurred in the western suburbs Friday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harlem Avenue and Cermak Road in Berwyn.

A Chicago Police Department vehicle with its emergency lights activated collided with another vehicle, according to North Riverside police.

What we don't know:

Authorities said it remains unclear what caused the crash.

It's unknown if any officers were injured. The occupants of the other vehicle were evaluated at the scene, but no additional information about their conditions was released.

What's next:

The intersection experienced temporary traffic disruptions following the crash, but the scene has since been cleared.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.