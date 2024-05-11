Man dies after being found shot in crashed car on Chicago's South Side

A man died after being found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night.

Officers responded to a crash in the 6700 block of Woodlawn Avenue at 7:20 p.m. after being waved down by a citizen.

A car had crashed into a wall. There was a man inside with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.