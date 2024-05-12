Teen stabbed downtown: Chicago police still searching for suspects

A teen is hospitalized after being stabbed downtown and Chicago police are still working to track down the suspects.

The incident happened after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of N Dearborn Street.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was approached by four male suspects on the sidewalk when the situation escalated.

Two of the suspects pulled knives and stabbed the teen in the back, police said.

The teen was taken by ambulance to Lurie Children's Hospital and is in fair condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.