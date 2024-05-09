Chicago man charged with murder in Garfield Ridge shooting

article

A murder charge has been filed against a 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man last March in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Alberto Rosas, 29, was riding in a truck when he allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Gustavo Suarez in an alley on March 17 near 52nd Street and South Central Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Suarez was shot once in the chest and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Rosas was arrested Tuesday in the 6800 block of West Archer Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Rosas on Thursday.

No further information was provided.