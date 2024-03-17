Chicago crime: Man fatally shot in West Side alley

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police say a 27-year-old man was in an alley near 52nd Street and South Central Avenue at 2:30 p.m. when he was shot by an offender in a black truck.

The victim was shot in the chest. He was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.