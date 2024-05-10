Contract standoff: Walgreens pharmacists demand fair pay, rally against telepharmacy

Walgreens pharmacists are advocating for improved pay and working conditions, citing concerns about the potential impact on their patient interactions.

Their grievances were brought directly to the company's headquarters in Deerfield, where they were joined by allied unions for a rally.

Despite nearly a year passing without a contract, and enduring minimal pay increases over the past seven years, including during the pandemic, the pharmacists are resolute in their demands. They are particularly opposed to the implementation of telepharmacy technology, which would replace in-person pharmacist-patient interactions.

Rob Kobleski, a pharmacist from Chicago, expressed apprehension about the diminished level of communication and intimacy with patients that telepharmacy might bring. Similarly, Joe Pignataro, a pharmacist with 34 years of experience in Batavia, emphasized the vital role pharmacists play as the first point of contact for patients seeking medical guidance.

In response to these concerns, Walgreens issued the following statement:

We are fully committed to ensuring their contributions are acknowledged and rewarded, including with competitive pay and benefits, and are continuing to bargain in good faith with our Chicago area pharmacists in an effort to reach a new contract.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, the pharmacists remain steadfast in their desire to continue providing dedicated care to their patients.