Girl, 15, charged in violent CTA robberies

A teenage girl was charged in connection with three violent robberies on CTA Red Line trains earlier this month.

The 15-year-old, who has not been identified because she is a juvenile, was part of a group who attacked Red Line riders and stole their property during a four-hour period on May 10, according to police.

The robberies took place near the following stations:

A 29-year-old man was beaten and robbed around 10:45 p.m. near the 79th Street station

A 22-year-old woman was attacked and robbed around midnight near the 95th Street station

A 21-year-old woman was battered and robbed around 2 a.m. near the Cermak/Chinatown station

Chicago police issued a community alert on May 11 asking for the public's help in identifying five suspects in robberies on CTA Red Line trains between May 6-10.

The 15-year-old was arrested Sunday in the Kenwood neighborhood. She was charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, all felonies.