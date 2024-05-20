Pair shot by group of gunmen near South Side park

A man and a woman were shot near a park Sunday evening in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The pair, both 23 years old, were shot by four gunmen who approached them around 6:46 p.m. near Nat King Cole Park, 8500 S. King Drive, according to police.

The man was shot in the calf while the woman was shot in the buttocks. They both self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were listed in good and fair condition, respectively, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.