Trio attacks 2 men, shooting 1 in Marquette Park

A man was seriously wounded when he was shot during an attack Sunday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Two men, 27 and 32, were approached by three suspects who began attacking them around 7:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 71st Street, according to police.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the 32-year-old in the leg. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The 27-year-old refused medical treatment at the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.