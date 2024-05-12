Man dies in house fire in unincorporated Grayslake

A house caught fire in Lake County Sunday morning leaving one man dead.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a structure fire in the 17800 block of West Winnebago Drive in unincorporated Grayslake at 12:40 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the 63-year-old homeowner who made it out of the fire but said her 44-year-old son was still inside.

Deputies attempted to go inside to help the man, but the smoke was too heavy. Gurnee firefighters arrived and located the man inside the home. He was found not conscious and not breathing.

First responders began life-saving measures and the man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.