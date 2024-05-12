3 injured in South Side crash, including 2 Chicago police officers

A man and two Chicago police officers were hospitalized following a crash in the Back of the Yards early Sunday morning.

Police said a patrol car occupied by two officers was traveling northbound on Halsted when it collided with a gray van at the intersection of 47th Street.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. The two officers suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital in good condition.

The driver of the van also sustained minor injuries and was transported to Provident Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.