Young boy found shirtless, wandering Englewood neighborhood; police seek family

article

A young boy was found shirtless, wandering Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police said a boy, about 3 or 4 years old, was found in the 1300 block of West 64th Street alone.

The boy may go by the name "Martice." He is 3-foot-2, roughly 37 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was found without a shirt wearing green shorts and black sandals. If anyone recognizes this child, they are asked to contact Area One SVU at 312- 747-8380 or call 911.