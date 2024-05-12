Expand / Collapse search

Young boy found shirtless, wandering Englewood neighborhood; police seek family

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 12, 2024 6:43am CDT
A young boy was found wandering shirtless in Englewood overnight. (Chicago Police Dept.)

CHICAGO - A young boy was found shirtless, wandering Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Saturday night. 

Chicago police said a boy, about 3 or 4 years old, was found in the 1300 block of West 64th Street alone. 

The boy may go by the name "Martice." He is 3-foot-2, roughly 37 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. 

He was found without a shirt wearing green shorts and black sandals. If anyone recognizes this child, they are asked to contact Area One SVU at 312- 747-8380 or call 911. 

