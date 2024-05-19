Chicago weather: Risk of strong storms on Monday, Tuesday

As the weekend wraps up, residents can expect increasing cloud cover overnight Sunday, with mild temperatures dipping into the upper 50s.

The beginning of the workweek brings a heightened risk of strong thunderstorms on both Monday and Tuesday.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected and highs will reach into the upper 80s.

By midweek, the weather is set to calm down. Wednesday and Thursday will see a return to more tranquil conditions, with high temperatures settling back into the 70s.

As we approach the weekend, rain chances are expected to increase once again, potentially setting the stage for another round of wet weather.