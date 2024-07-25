Lake County man charged with sexually abusing missing 15-year-old from North Carolina

article

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from North Carolina was rescued from the home of a suburban man who is now facing multiple felony charges for sexually abusing her.

On Tuesday, the United States Marshals Service received a tip that the missing teen from Kannapolis, North Carolina, was possibly being held at a residence in the 31000 block of Prairie Ridge Road in Green Oaks, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from the sheriff's office, the Homeland Security Investigations Chicago Field Office and the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group gathered evidence that confirmed the teenager was at the residence. Officials then obtained a search warrant for the property.

Surveillance was established around the house, and around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives saw 43-year-old Andrew W. Szech leaving the residence with the victim. Szech was taken into custody and the girl was rescued.

Investigation revealed Szech allegedly communicated with the victim online, beginning in June. He reportedly persuaded her to travel by bus from North Carolina to Chicago earlier in July. After arriving in Chicago, Szech allegedly picked her up and brought her to his home in Green Oaks, where he sexually abused her.

A search of Szech’s home uncovered a cache of illegal substances and items, including:

One firearm

Over 2,700 grams of cannabis

Nearly 30 grams of psilocybin-laced candy

Over 55 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

27 cannabis plants

Over 55 Adderall pills

Szech was charged with:

Three counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 1 felonies)

Unlawful Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms with Intent to Deliver (Class 1 felony)

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver (Class 1 felony)

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful Possession of Adderall with Intent to Deliver (Class 2 felony)

Aggravated Battery (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis Plants (Class 3 felony)

Two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Class 4 felonies)

Reckless Conduct (Class A misdemeanor)

Aggravated Assault (Class A misdemeanor)

Officials said additional charges are expected.

"There is not much worse than exploiting a vulnerable child," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "We will go to all lengths to rescue children and victims from trafficking and sexual abuse. I am so thankful this child is safe and can begin to receive the assistance and help she needs to begin healing from this terrible situation."