Things to do in Chicago this weekend: C2E2, Chicago Tea Festival, Navy Pier Drag Brunch

Chicago is serving up lots of entertainment this weekend with something to suit every taste. From C2E2 to the Big Dock Energy Drag Brunch. Here's a list of things to do in Chicago April 11 to 13.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 27: Coplayers dressed as characters from "Fallout" attend the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place on April 27, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo

Calling all cosplayers, comic fans and pop culture lovers! C2E2 is back for three days of panels, celebrity appearances and merch galore. Head to c2e2.com for more information; tickets are selling quickly!

Big Dock Energy Drag Brunch

What's better than brunch with a view? Brunch with queens! Head to Navy Pier's Offshore Rooftop on April 13 for the Big Dock Energy Drag Brunch. Attendees can enjoy mimosas and high-energy performances from Chicago's fiercest drag stars.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago Spring Fest

This Saturday and Sunday, bring the family and celebrate spring surrounded by animals, blooms and festive fun at Brookfield Zoo. The event features live entertainment, seasonal treats and even free birdwatching tours. Learn more here.

Chicago Tea Festival

Sip, savor and steep yourself in all things tea at the Chicago Tea Festival. Attendees have the opportunity to sample teas from around the world and meet fellow tea enthusiasts. The event will be held at Copernicus Center April 12-13. Visit chicagoteafestival.com for more information.

Black Girl Magic Chi

Immerse yourself in the vibrant celebration of Black Girl Magic Chi on April 12, 2025, at Morgan Manufacturing, where hundreds of Black women will gather for a day filled with music, movement, and empowering connections. Tickets and details can be found online.

DROP Murder Mystery Screening

On Friday, April 11, The Murder Mystery Co. will offer an immersive horror event, only available at seven cinemas nationwide. Attendees can activate their phone's airdrop feature to receive ominous memes and threats during the showing of DROP. For details, ticket purchases and movie information, visit here.

Concerts

April 11: Keller Williams at Garcia’s Chicago

April 11: Jack White at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 12: Just B at Outset

April 12: El Flaco y El Mimoso at Credit Union 1 Arena

April 12: Sierra Hull at Thalia Hall

April 12: LA LOM at Vic Theater

April 12: Connor Price at Riviera Theatre

April 12: The Temptations and The Four Tops at Horseshoe Casino

April 12: Grits & Biscuits at House of Blues

April 13: J Balvin at United Center

Sports

April 11: Chicago White Sox versus Boston Red Sox

April 11: Chicago Bulls versus Washington Wizards

April 11: New Japan Pro Wrestling

April 12: Chicago White Sox versus Boston Red Sox

April 12: Chicago Blackhawks versus Winnipeg Jets

April 13: Chicago White Sox versus Boston Red Sox

April 13: Chicago Wolves versus Texas Stars

April 13: Chicago Fire FC versus Inter Miami CF

Theatre

Moulin Rouge The Musical

Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! brings its iconic pop mashups and romance to downtown Chicago.

Titanique

This parody musical is making waves and promises big laughs and even bigger vocals. Learn more about the show at Broadwayinchicago.com.

The Da Vinci Code

The theatrical adaptation of Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code brings intrigue and suspense to the stage. Visit drurylanetheatre.com for more details.