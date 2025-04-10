Things to do in Chicago this weekend: C2E2, Chicago Tea Festival, Navy Pier Drag Brunch
CHICAGO - Chicago is serving up lots of entertainment this weekend with something to suit every taste. From C2E2 to the Big Dock Energy Drag Brunch. Here's a list of things to do in Chicago April 11 to 13.
Don't forget to take a peek at this weekend's forecast before you head out.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 27: Coplayers dressed as characters from "Fallout" attend the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place on April 27, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo
Calling all cosplayers, comic fans and pop culture lovers! C2E2 is back for three days of panels, celebrity appearances and merch galore. Head to c2e2.com for more information; tickets are selling quickly!
Big Dock Energy Drag Brunch
What's better than brunch with a view? Brunch with queens! Head to Navy Pier's Offshore Rooftop on April 13 for the Big Dock Energy Drag Brunch. Attendees can enjoy mimosas and high-energy performances from Chicago's fiercest drag stars.
Brookfield Zoo Chicago Spring Fest
This Saturday and Sunday, bring the family and celebrate spring surrounded by animals, blooms and festive fun at Brookfield Zoo. The event features live entertainment, seasonal treats and even free birdwatching tours. Learn more here.
Chicago Tea Festival
Sip, savor and steep yourself in all things tea at the Chicago Tea Festival. Attendees have the opportunity to sample teas from around the world and meet fellow tea enthusiasts. The event will be held at Copernicus Center April 12-13. Visit chicagoteafestival.com for more information.
Black Girl Magic Chi
Immerse yourself in the vibrant celebration of Black Girl Magic Chi on April 12, 2025, at Morgan Manufacturing, where hundreds of Black women will gather for a day filled with music, movement, and empowering connections. Tickets and details can be found online.
DROP Murder Mystery Screening
On Friday, April 11, The Murder Mystery Co. will offer an immersive horror event, only available at seven cinemas nationwide. Attendees can activate their phone's airdrop feature to receive ominous memes and threats during the showing of DROP. For details, ticket purchases and movie information, visit here.
Concerts
April 11: Keller Williams at Garcia’s Chicago
April 11: Jack White at The Salt Shed Indoors
April 12: Just B at Outset
April 12: El Flaco y El Mimoso at Credit Union 1 Arena
April 12: Sierra Hull at Thalia Hall
April 12: LA LOM at Vic Theater
April 12: Connor Price at Riviera Theatre
April 12: The Temptations and The Four Tops at Horseshoe Casino
April 12: Grits & Biscuits at House of Blues
April 13: J Balvin at United Center
Sports
April 11: Chicago White Sox versus Boston Red Sox
April 11: Chicago Bulls versus Washington Wizards
April 11: New Japan Pro Wrestling
April 12: Chicago White Sox versus Boston Red Sox
April 12: Chicago Blackhawks versus Winnipeg Jets
April 13: Chicago White Sox versus Boston Red Sox
April 13: Chicago Wolves versus Texas Stars
April 13: Chicago Fire FC versus Inter Miami CF
Theatre
Moulin Rouge The Musical
Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! brings its iconic pop mashups and romance to downtown Chicago.
Titanique
This parody musical is making waves and promises big laughs and even bigger vocals. Learn more about the show at Broadwayinchicago.com.
The Da Vinci Code
The theatrical adaptation of Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code brings intrigue and suspense to the stage. Visit drurylanetheatre.com for more details.