Chicago's Harry Potter Shop grand opening draws long lines of fans

The Harry Potter Shop along the Magnificent Mile is holding its grand opening today and, needless to say, people are excited.

A line had formed outside the store as early as 4 a.m. with some fans bringing tents, chairs and their own Harry Potter paraphernalia.

Harry Potter Shop grand opening

What we know:

The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. The store, located at 676 N. Michigan Ave., beneath the Omni Hotel, promises an immersive experience with themed areas, exclusive merchandise and the largest Butterbeer Bar in the U.S.

The store will be open from Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Spanning over 11,000 square feet, the store's design takes inspiration from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." Visitors will be greeted by a moving stained-glass mermaid window, reminiscent of the prefects' bathroom at Hogwarts. The store’s decor includes suspended broomsticks, a shimmering Golden Egg focal point and a maze-patterned floor.

Harry Potter paradise

Dig deeper:

Guests can explore a variety of themed areas within the store. The Butterbeer Bar, inspired by Chicago’s renowned speakeasies, will offer Butterbeer and exclusive Butterscotch Popcorn. The Honeydukes-inspired confectionery section will feature magical treats such as Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans and Chocolate Frogs. A dedicated Chicago section will offer exclusive merchandise, including a Chicago bear, spirit jerseys, mugs and tote bags.

Fans can show off their Hogwarts house pride with themed apparel, accessories, and collectibles, while the Room of Wands provides a chance to find the perfect wand.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to personalize Hogwarts robes, wands and acceptance letters. For more information and updates on special events, fans can visit their website.