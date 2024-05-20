Dan Ryan Expressway shooting leaves 1 wounded on Chicago's South Side

A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway left one person hospitalized Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.

Shots were fired in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 around 11:30 p.m. near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police. Paramedics found the victim and a car with bullet holes in a McDonald's parking lot near 25th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police have not provided an update on the victim's condition.

The expressway was shut down around 12:43 a.m. before lanes were reopened before rush hour.

No further information was provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.