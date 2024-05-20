Drive-by shooting at Montrose Harbor ends in crash: police

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting at Montrose Harbor in Uptown Sunday night.

Chicago police said a 38-year-old man was standing in a parking lot in the 4400 block of North Simonds Drive at 8:25 p.m. when someone in a silver sedan began shooting at him.

The offender fled northbound on Simonds Drive before crashing into another car. Responding officers arrested the driver. The shooter fled the crash and has not been caught.

The victim was shot three times in the lower back and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition.

Area Thre detectives are investigating.