South Side shooting leaves man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of S. Dante Avenue.

The 39-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the head by an unknown suspect, CPD said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.