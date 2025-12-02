911 call reveals chaotic roadside birth after Indiana hospital sent couple home

The Brief A couple says they were wrongly discharged from an Indiana hospital and delivered their baby in their pickup truck, as heard in a newly released 911 call. The father briefly pulled over on I-65 but drove to a hospital fearing unsafe roadside conditions for the newborn. A doctor and nurse were fired, and Rep. Robin Kelly introduced the Wells Act to improve hospital discharge practices.



We’re learning more about the couple who delivered their baby in their pickup truck after an Indiana hospital sent them home.

For the first time, the 911 call Mercedes and Leon Wells made when they realized their daughter was coming immediately has been released.

What we know:

Mercedes and Leon Wells said they begged for help before they were discharged from Franciscan Health in Crown Point.

On Tuesday, officials released the chaotic 911 call placed as Mercedes’ contractions intensified. The recording captures the moment their daughter, Alena, is born.

The call lasted 9 minutes and 32 seconds — an eternity for a family who said they were already failed by the medical system.

Leon Wells was driving north on I-65 when he pulled onto the shoulder to help deliver the baby. The dispatcher urged the couple to stay put, but with no medical help arriving, Leon said he faced a terrifying choice: remain on the side of a busy interstate or try to reach a hospital.

Concerned about exposing a newborn to cold temperatures and unsanitary roadside conditions, Leon drove west on I-80/94, heading to Community Hospital in Munster, where Mercedes and Alena received care for several days.

What's next:

Franciscan Health has fired a doctor and a nurse involved in the improper discharge, the family said.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly has introduced the Wells Act, named for Mercedes, which would urge hospitals and birthing centers to implement safe discharge plans.

Alena is now 2 weeks and 2 days old — and doing well.

