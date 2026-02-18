Expand / Collapse search

Woman found shot to death on Chicago's far South Side

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 18, 2026 7:37am CST
The Brief

    • A woman was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon.
    • The shooting happened in the 600 block of East 134th Place.
    • Detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A woman was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon on the city’s far South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 600 block of East 134th Place around 12:15 p.m.

Police said a woman was discovered unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The woman’s age and identity are still unknown, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

