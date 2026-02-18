Woman found shot to death on Chicago's far South Side

The Brief A woman was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 600 block of East 134th Place. Detectives are investigating.



A woman was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon on the city’s far South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 600 block of East 134th Place around 12:15 p.m.

Police said a woman was discovered unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The woman’s age and identity are still unknown, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.