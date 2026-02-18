Woman found shot to death on Chicago's far South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon on the city’s far South Side, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 600 block of East 134th Place around 12:15 p.m.
Police said a woman was discovered unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She died at the scene.
What we don't know:
The woman’s age and identity are still unknown, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.