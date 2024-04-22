FBI subpoenas shed light on Dolton corruption probe

Details have emerged regarding the subpoenas served by the FBI in Dolton on Friday amid ongoing corruption allegations within the community.

On Friday afternoon, FBI agents delivered two subpoenas to the village of Dolton as part of their ongoing investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Obtained by FOX 32 on Monday, copies of both subpoenas provide insights into the focus of the federal inquiry.

Directed to the village of Dolton's custodian of records, one subpoena seeks testimony before a grand jury, confirming the empanelment of a federal grand jury to probe corruption allegations in Dolton.

Dolton Trustee Tammy Brown, upon reviewing the subpoenas, noted that all 29 Dolton employees named in one subpoena are allegedly loyal to Mayor Henyard.

"Oh my God. Someone has heard our cry. Finally. Someone has heard the residents of Dolton. And they’re actually going to do something about it now," Brown said.

The other subpoena requests information pertaining to village administrator Keith Freeman, Mayor Henyard's top deputy, including payments, tax records, and contracts with companies associated with Freeman, according to LLC records.

Former FBI agent Ross Rice commented, "You have two separate subpoenas for two different types of records. And that means it’s what I would call a multifaceted or multipronged investigation. They’re not just looking at one allegation of criminal wrongdoing, but they’re looking at multiple."

The subpoenas mandate a representative of Dolton to appear before the federal grand jury on May 13 to provide the requested records. However, Rice speculates that there is still a long way to go in this investigation.