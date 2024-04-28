Law firm drops representation of Dolton, Mayor Henyard amid financial strain and FBI probe

The law firm representing Mayor Tiffany Henyard and the Village of Dolton in a slew of lawsuits is asking to withdraw from those cases.

The Del Galdo Law Group said it is not being paid, so it will stop appearing in federal and state court and defending Dolton and Henyard in the 22 different lawsuits.

In a letter to Henyard and trustees, the law firm said the village is facing millions of dollars in judgments from earlier cases and could potentially be on the hook for millions more in the current lawsuits.

The firm also added that the village is quickly approaching the point of becoming uninsurable.

On Saturday night, FOX 32 broke the news that the FBI has dropped a new round of subpoenas in its ongoing grand jury investigation into allegations of corruption.

On Friday, the FBI served subpoenas on Thornton Township, where Henyard also serves as township supervisor.

