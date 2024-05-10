PHOTOS: Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Chicago area

The magnificent Northern Lights were captured in photos across the Chicago area on Friday night.

Check out the photo gallery below to see some of the pictures sent in by FOX 32's viewers.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Lemont, Illinois

For the first time in nearly 20 years, a Severe (G4) Geomagmetic Storm Watch was issued on Thursday, after a series of solar flares were observed.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as northern Alabama overnight and early Saturday morning.

Auroras occur when a solar storm emits extra charged particles into space, and those charged particles interact with Earth's atmosphere to create a natural colorful light display in the sky.

Where in Chicago can you view the Northern Lights?

To get a good view, you'll want to get away from city lights and other sources of light pollution. The best time to try to see the Northern Lights will be in the early morning hours of Saturday – by 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.

However, on Friday night, the lights could faintly be seen over the city of Chicago. The lights were much more visible in the suburbs.