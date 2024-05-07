Man fatally shot after getting caught in Chicago 'street takeover' identified

article

The man fatally shot after getting caught in a "street takeover" in Chicago Lawn over the weekend has been identified.

At about 3:17 a.m. on Sunday, a 20-year-old man was driving in his black Honda Accord when he was caught in a "street takeover" at the intersection of West 59th Street and South Western Avenue.

After entering the ring of vehicles and pedestrians, he attempted to leave the intersection when two offenders fired multiple times into the vehicle, killing the victim.

He has been identified as Guillermo Caballero, of Chicago.

If you have any information, photographs or video footage regarding the "street takeover" incident and the shooting, you are asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380. You can also contact Detective Reitz directly via email at steven.reitz@chicagopolice.org.