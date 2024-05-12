Roseland shooting: Man in critical condition after being shot in alley

A shooting in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood has left a man hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 10800 block of S. Indiana Avenue.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was in an alley when he was shot in the neck by an unknown suspect, according to Chicago police.

He was taken by ambulance to Christ Hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.