Illinois State Police warns public of phone scam

The Illinois State Police (ISP) has issued a warning regarding a recent phone scam.

Individuals have reported receiving calls from someone pretending to be an ISP investigator, claiming their identity has been stolen. ISP emphasizes that this is a scam and advises the public to be cautious.

If individuals receive calls from someone claiming to be an ISP investigator, they are urged to ask for the caller's name, badge number, and contact information before disconnecting the call. To verify the legitimacy of a caller claiming to be an ISP special agent, individuals can contact one of the seven investigative regions listed on the ISP website.

In case personal or financial information has been disclosed to a scam caller or if there are suspicions of identity theft, ISP recommends contacting the three major credit bureaus to place a free security freeze on credit reports. This action can prevent unauthorized individuals from opening credit in the affected person's name.

For further assistance and guidance on identity theft issues, individuals can reach out to the Illinois Attorney General's Identity Theft Hotline at 1-866-999-5630.

Three major credit bureaus