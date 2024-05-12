Man stabbed at birthday party in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood

A man was stabbed, and two others were injured at a birthday party on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

Police said an argument led to a physical struggle where a 47-year-old man was stabbed in the upper thigh.

The incident happened in the first block of East 70th Street at 1:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A man and a woman were transported to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Two people were taken into custody. Police said the victims and the suspects were all at the birthday party, and they all knew each other.

Detectives are investigating.